Baton Rouge women to raise thousands for female entrepreneurs

BATON ROUGE — Woman-owned businesses are one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy, but access to funding can be a major hurdle for many entrepreneurs.

On Sunday afternoon, women from across the capital region are gathering in Baton Rouge for the Curate Bestie Mixer, an event designed to help raise money to support women business owners.

The event, hosted by Curate for Women Who Work, brings together a collective of female angel investors known as Curate Besties, who will each donate at least $1,000 toward the Curate Conference Pitch Competition in September.

"Female businesses are growing at a rapid pace, but our access to funding is not," Victoria Armstrong, Founder of Curate for Women Who Work, said. "I had an idea along with a friend of mine that we would reach out to girls that we know can help fund other female business owners."

Armstrong said that as women-owned businesses continue to grow, access to capital remains a challenge for many founders.

"I think that we have a lot of really good ideas. I think that we have a lot of really good products... Last year we were able to award a winner with $10,000, and to me it seemed like a little drop in the bucket, but to her it really helped her business a lot."

The logo for Curate Bestie features an image of a pinky promise, which represents the group's mission.

"Just like your best friend, you make a promise to show up to support her, whether you understand it or not, whether you're in her world or not," Armstrong said. "We show up for other women the way you show up for your best friend."

Armstrong said a Curate Bestie is someone who not only verbally encourages another businesswoman but also someone who helps fund her ventures.

The Curate Bestie Mixer will take place on Sunday at Ann Connelly Fine Art at 3 p.m.

Additional events will take place on July 11 and July 28.

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