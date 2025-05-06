Attorney General sues City of Baker, council members; claims open meetings law violation

BAKER - Attorney General Liz Murrill has sued the city of Baker and its councilmembers Friday, claiming the council violated the open meetings law.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges the Baker City Council held a special meeting on March 3 to discuss whether the city's attorney, Ken Fabre, met the requirements for the position as he did not reside in the city.

The councilmembers didn't provide an opportunity for the public to comment before entering an executive session to discuss Fabre's situation. After the executive session was concluded, the city council reentered the public meeting and announced that council members had concluded that Fabre could not be reappointed to the position, but could continue to work.

Murrill's lawsuit claims this executive session violated the state's open meetings law by preventing the public from providing comment on the decision made by the city council, and by mishandling the process of starting and ending the executive session.

Due to this alleged violation, Murrill says any and all action taking during the March 3 council meeting should be considered voided.

As of Tuesday, a hearing for the lawsuit has not been scheduled.