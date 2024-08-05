Attorney General Liz Murrill seeks to dismiss legal challenge to Louisiana's Ten Commandment law

BATON ROUGE— Governor Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill held a joint news conference Monday morning to address Louisiana's controversial Ten Commandments law.

Murrill says the state will be filing a brief asking U.S. District Judge John DeGravelles to dismiss the case, arguing the lawsuit is premature because no posters of the Ten Commandments have been placed in classrooms yet.

"The Plaintiffs cannot prove that they have any actual injury. That's because they don't allege to have seen any displays yet, and they certainly can't allege that they have seen any display of the Ten Commandments that violates their constitutional rights," Murrill said.

Murrill also argued the law can be applied constitutionally and that the presence of the Ten Commandments in classrooms is meant to convey its historic value to students.

She also clarified the posters of the Ten Commandments will not be paid for with public funds but will be donated to schools.

Governor Jeff Landry joined Murrill to reaffirm is support for the legislation. He also responded to the nationwide criticism the law received.

"I did not know that the Ten Commandments was such a bad way for someone to live their life," Landry said. "I believe that the legislature was only following the will of the people of the state because when you look at the sheer votes that were cast in support of this bill, it was done with bipartisan support."

Watch here:

The law, which Landry signed in June, requires all public classrooms to display a poster of the Ten Commandments. The law has faced pushback from the ACLU and other groups that called the law an unconstitutional encroachment on the separation of church and state.

Since its implementation and its opposition, a federal judge ruled that classrooms could not display the Ten Commandments until at least Nov. 15. His ruling also said that Louisiana schools, including the state Department of Education, could not make any steps in requiring the posting of the commandments until at least Nov. 15.

The law sets out a deadline to display posters of the commandments by Jan. 1, 2025.