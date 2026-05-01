Latest Weather Blog
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
BATON ROUGE — After a lawsuit was filed Thursday challenging Louisiana leaders' decision to postpone the May 16 U.S. House primary elections, Attorney General Liz Murrill responded by defending the delay.
Activist Eugene Collins and Lindsay Garcia, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District, filed the lawsuit, which alleges that changes so close to election day threaten to disenfranchise voters, especially those who cast mail-in ballots. Gov. Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Nancy Landry and Murrill are named in the suit.
"The United States Supreme Court has spoken, and a three-judge federal court has already made clear that Louisiana cannot conduct congressional elections under its now-unconstitutional map. Louisiana is following the law," Murrill said in a statement on Friday.
The lawsuit alleges that the immediate action to cancel the election was not ordered in the Supreme Court decision, and parties should have 25 days to request a rehearing. It says that 100,000 absentee ballots, which do not reflect the updated changes, have already been sent out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles