Attorney claims BRAVE Cave settlements introduced to Metro Council without his knowledge

BATON ROUGE - Six settlements in cases against BRAVE Cave officers were introduced during Wednesday's Metro Council meeting. Attorney Ryan Thompson is representing three alleged victims of the unit who were either strip searched, beaten or shocked with a taser inside the BRAVE Cave warehouse.

He says he was not aware the items would be on the agenda.

"To see these items placed on the agenda as if there has been settlement talks is disingenuous," he said.

A $90,000 settlement was introduced for the Ternell Brown case. Brown was allegedly taken to the BRAVE Cave after prescriptions and a gun were found in her car. According to Thompson, officers performed a cavity and strip search on her.

A $100,000 settlement is being offered to Jeremy Lee. Thompson says he was taken to the Brave Cave and beaten by officers.

In the Lakeisha Varnado case, a settlement of $40,000 is being offered. Varnado says she and her 11-year-old son were taken to the warehouse, strip searched, and that her son was sexually assaulted.

"Though there were limited discussion on the Lee, Brown case, we believe that the city-parish entered into those discussions not in good faith, and so we ended those discussions. In the Varnado case, the amount that is being offered - though it is not about the amount - it's a slap in the face to this family. There have been no discussion with the families or the victims. And I'm talking in the Varnado/Rabey case, about any type of settlement offer," Thompson said.

The Mayor-President's office announced on Tuesday that the former BRAVE Cave warehouse will be turned into a community center . Thompson says it's a "slap in the face" to the victims.

"To have any discussion on repurposing that torture warehouse, that black site is disingenuous. It's a slap in the face," he said.

Thompson says the lack of communication from the parish attorney's office makes him think that not enough effort is being made to settle the cases.

'What I'm asking the city-parish government is to come to the table in good faith and let's really resolve this. Let's have a discussion on how do we move forward as a community," he said.

We reached out to the parish attorney's office for comment after hours and will update this story when we get a response.