Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite

AMITE - A list obtained by WBRZ alleges that more than 40 Amite voters are registered to vote through business addresses rather than their homes.

Attorney Michelle Charles, who is representing mayoral candidate Ayana Buchanan, is holding a hearing Nov. 5 to discuss her challenges to those she says are not registered to vote legally.

"Any votes that are taken off any person that is voting illegally is going to be crucial to the decisions that are made by the people here."

She says that the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters should have noticed the addresses being registered incorrectly.

"People registered out of business should be a glaring thing. That should be something that they notice very easily given that this is a smaller community and that everyone knows everybody," she said.

Voters in Amite are set to decide on a police chief, mayor and four city council members. In a town of 4,000 people, Charles argues that 40 votes could be substantial in changing the outcome.

"It's very important that we have the right voters voting from the right location because some of these people don't even have homestead exemptions in Amite. They're not even residents. They should not make be making decisions on who's going to be the leadership in this community," she said.