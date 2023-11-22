ATM thieves flee from store in van stolen from Baton Rouge restaurant

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for two men believed to have stolen an ATM from a store on Perkins Road.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said security footage showed the men taking the ATM from the store around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They then drove away in a white van stolen from a Baton Rouge restaurant.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working on this investigation.

The APSO asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.