Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.

The NFL said its league investigation uncovered no evidence that any game outcome was compromised and that there was no awareness by coaches or players that Ridley was wagering on league games.

According to the release from the NFL, the betting activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was away from the team and away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list.