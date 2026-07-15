Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make his MLB debut on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - Former LSU third baseman Tommy White is making his debut for the Athletics on Friday after being called up, ESPN reported.

White, who won a national championship with LSU in 2023, notably hit a walk-off home run break a scoreless tie in the 11th inning versus Wake Forest, which advanced the Tigers to the World Series.

He was selected 40th overall by the Athletics in 2024.

This season, White has hit for a .303 batting average with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs. He will make his debut against the Washington Nationals.