73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least one person hurt by gunfire along Gus Young Ave. Monday night

1 hour 8 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, May 02 2022 May 2, 2022 May 02, 2022 10:20 PM May 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Gus Young Ave. late Monday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gus Young Ave. 

Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

No other information is immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days