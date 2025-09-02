Assumption Parish woman arrested for allegedly threatening elementary school teachers

BAYOU L'OURSE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened elementary school staff on Friday afternoon, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brooke Nicole Gambrell Rulf, 27, faces two assault on a school teacher charges and one disturbing the peace charge.

According to APSO, deputies responded to a disturbance call at Bayou L'Ourse Primary School. School administrators said Rulf came to campus and threatened school employees.

Rulf was arrested at her home and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Her bond was set at $40,000.