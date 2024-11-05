76°
Assumption Parish residents renew property tax for Council on Aging
NAPOLEONVILLE — Voters in Assumption Parish voted Tuesday to renew a property tax benefiting the local Council on Aging.
The 3.5-mill tax renewal is expected to raise $767,750 per year over the next 10 years.
The ballot issue was the only item to be considered in the parish other than statewide contests and a congressional race.
