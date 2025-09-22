Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on fifth DWI charge
PLATTENVILLE— A man arrested by Assumption Parish deputies for his fifth DWI faces up to thirty years behind bars.
Jarvis Grayson Jr., 26, was arrested Thursday evening along La. 1 near Plattenville.
The New Iberia man, deputies say, was driving recklessly before turning onto a private road. After deputies removed Grayson from the car, they smelled alcohol and marijuana, which was later confirmed by a K-9 unit.
Deputies then seized suspected marijuana from Grayson's car.
He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Grayson was booked on a fifth offense DWI, resisting arrest, flight from an officer and careless operation of a motor vehicle.
He was most recently arrested in February on DWI charges in Baton Rouge.
According to Louisiana state law, all DWI offenses past the fourth instance carry a fine of $5,000 and a prison sentence of at least 10 years and a maximum of 30.
