77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish asking residents to conserve water

1 hour 42 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2024 Sep 16, 2024 September 16, 2024 10:02 PM September 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASSUMPTION APRISH - Leaders in Assumption Parish are asking residents to conserve water after issues from Hurricane Francine. 

The Assumption Parish Waterworks Dist. 1 said that the hurricane changed the chemistry of the raw water in the bayou, which caused treatment upsets at the plant. 

The water district said that due to the issues, they are having trouble keeping up with demand and asking residents to slow consumption. 

Trending News

They said they hope to have a fix by Monday night. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days