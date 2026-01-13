60°
Assumption deputies: Two arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after dog seen hanging from porch

1 hour 27 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 3:34 PM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested two people for aggravated cruelty to animal charges after a dog was seen hanging off a porch, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were dispatched to La. Highway 401 on a complaint of a malnourished dog. Deputies located a dog hanging off a porch with a mechanism tied to the dog, appearing near death and unable to breathe.

A deputy was able to put the dog back on the porch and the dog to be in a severe stage of malnourishment. Officials learned the owners were Kenny Lacy, 47, and Shavonne Marie Lacy, 58.

Both were booked for aggravated cruelty to animals.

