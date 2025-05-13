Assumption corrections officer fired after allegedly bringing synthetic marijuana into parish jail

NAPOLEONVILLE — An Assumption Parish Detention Center employee was fired after being accused of bringing synthetic marijuana into the jail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier said that 27-year-old Ali Gant was seen on security footage bringing a bag that had paper coated in K-2 — a synthetic version of the active ingredient in marijuana — into the facility.

Cavalier said that investigators first heard about the contraband in the facility on May 8 and later identified Gant as the corrections officer who introduced the drugs to the facility. Gant was interviewed on Monday and arrested shortly after.

Gant had worked at the facility since November 2024 and was fired on Monday after he was booked on malfeasance in office and introducing contraband charges.

Cavalier added that he believes the bag was left at the jail by a third party and that other arrests could follow.