Ascension students head to national cooking competition

GEISMAR - The Ascension Parish ProStart Team recently took first place at the Louisiana Seafood ProStart Invitational for their BRG Hospitality Culinary team. The team is now preparing to head to Maryland for the national competition.

The students must make a three-course meal in sixty minutes. The team is judged on creativity and efficiency as well as taste, knife skills and menu cost. For Dutchtown High School senior Olivia Jarreau, Louisiana's first ProStart Student of the Year, this is more than just a competition.

"I can't even find the words to describe it. I get teary-eyed just talking about it. It's just so exciting that people encourage young students like I to pursue a career," Jarreau said.

This is Ascension Public Schools' first time making it to the national level.

"Last year, I believe we won $44,000 total worth in scholarships just for third place. This year, I think we won $88,000 for first place. I got an additional $2,500 for being the first-ever Louisiana ProStart Student of the Year," Jarreau said.

That is why the students meet as early as 5 a.m. several days a week at Dutchtown High School to get as much practice in as possible. The team is made up of several students from different schools.

"Prairieville High School, EA, and St. Amant along with Dutchtown kids," Ascension Parish ProStart Instructor Traci Hymel said. "It's a career building program, so our students actually gain kitchen knowledge that they will need in life."

The ProStart Program serves as an advanced culinary class.

"To work under pressure, I have been taught to compromise whenever situations erupt. It's taught me to overcome challenges," St. Amant High School Senior Brea Bailey said.

Students said they are developing a love for cooking beyond the classroom.

"You learn so much more than basic knife skills, you learn life skills. It's just amazing to be a part of this team," Jarreau said.