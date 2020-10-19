Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Sheriff's Office: Man killed during overnight double-shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE- According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was killed during an overnight (Oct. 19) shooting in Donaldsonville.
The Sheriff's Office says around midnight, shots were fired at a vehicle along Highway 70 and Highway 3089 and when deputies arrived at the scene of the crime they found 35-year-old Brandon Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials say Turner succumbed to his injuries while at the crime scene.
A second person was also wounded, officials say, a passenger who was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no additional information related to the shooting is available .
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line or to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
