Ascension school system lays out proposals for reworking attendance zones as it opens new high school

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System has laid out a handful of proposals for redistricting its attendance zones to accommodate the opening of Prairieville High, the district's fifth high school.

The school system has made the three possible district layouts visible online and is calling for community input before making a final decision this fall.

The school system with have three public meetings to discuss the proposals.

-6:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 LA HWY 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

-6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 LA HWY 73, Geismar, LA 70734

Read the full announcement below.