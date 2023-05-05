Latest Weather Blog
Ascension school system lays out proposals for reworking attendance zones as it opens new high school
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System has laid out a handful of proposals for redistricting its attendance zones to accommodate the opening of Prairieville High, the district's fifth high school.
The school system has made the three possible district layouts visible online and is calling for community input before making a final decision this fall.
The school system with have three public meetings to discuss the proposals.
-6:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 LA HWY 431, St. Amant, LA 70774
-6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737
-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 LA HWY 73, Geismar, LA 70734
Read the full announcement below.
As you may be aware, our 5th high school, Prairieville High, is under construction with plans to open in the Fall of 2024. That means, our School Board Members will need to redraw school attendance zones to create a new high school feeder system. As such, attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools in the East Side of our parish.
The Board’s Strategic Planning Committee recently selected 3 draft plans and wants to get your feedback before making any final decisions. Please review the plans that are posted on our website at AscensionSchools.org/
Once you have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate you taking a brief survey to rank your preferences and to provide any additional feedback you would like the Board to consider. We will also have public meetings on June 12th, 13th, and 14th where you will be able to view the plans and provide additional feedback. As they have done in the past when we have opened Bullion Primary, Bluff Middle, Bluff Ridge Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary, our School Board Members will use the feedback you provide before making any final decision.
We appreciate, in advance, your participation with us in this process. Your ideas, suggestions, objections, and partnership in this process are really important. We look forward to working together so YOUR public school system remains #Excellent and that we continue to #AscendTogether!
