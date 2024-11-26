Ascension School superintendent leaving to take national position

Image: Ascension Parish Schools

DONALDSONVILLE - Superintedent Patrice Pujol is leaving the Ascension Parish School District this spring after working for the system for more than three decades, according to a spokesperson for the school.

Jackie Tisdale said Pujol has accepted a position as President of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, and will retire from her superintendent's job effective March 1.

"As hard as it is for me to think about leaving Ascension Public Schools after 39 years, this is an opportunity that I just cannot pass up. At this stage of my career to be able to take the passion and the great experiences that I have had in Ascension and propel that to a national arena in order to impact kids across the country, is something personally and professionally energizing for me," said Pujol.

Pujol became the first woman to be superintendent of Ascension Parish Schools in 2010, after she spent more than 30 years working for the district as an English teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent. During her tenure Ascension Schools received accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the first district in their region to do so.

Pujol will remain in Louisiana with the California-based organization she is going to work for planning to set up shop somewhere between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The organization's central focus is on aiding teachers with efforts to increase effectiveness in the classroom, leadership and helping teachers with compensation across the country.