67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension School Board approves new attendance zones

3 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 December 04, 2019 9:54 AM December 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish School Board has approved two new attendance zones for its incoming schools, Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School.

The new schools were created to ease overcrowding in Ascension schools and approval of their attendance zones comes after consultation with experts in the creation of the zones and several meetings with the community for the purpose of gathering public input.  

Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle are set to open in the Fall of 2020.  

Click here for a detailed look at the attendance zones. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days