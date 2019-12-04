Ascension School Board approves new attendance zones

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish School Board has approved two new attendance zones for its incoming schools, Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School.

The new schools were created to ease overcrowding in Ascension schools and approval of their attendance zones comes after consultation with experts in the creation of the zones and several meetings with the community for the purpose of gathering public input.

Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle are set to open in the Fall of 2020.

Click here for a detailed look at the attendance zones.