91°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension public works employee arrested on drug charges
DONALDSONVILLE - An employee with the Ascension Parish government was booked this week on federal drug charges.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelly Jones was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The sheriff's could not release further details, citing it as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration case.
Jones, 40, works with Ascension Department of Public Works and was taken into custody by federal marshals.
Trending News
Records also suggest Jones was involved in a 2020 traffic stop where his passenger was arrested for drug possession, though Jones was only ticketed for traffic violations in that case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...