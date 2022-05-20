91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension public works employee arrested on drug charges

7 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, May 20 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 9:18 AM May 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - An employee with the Ascension Parish government was booked this week on federal drug charges.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelly Jones was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The sheriff's could not release further details, citing it as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration case. 

Jones, 40, works with Ascension Department of Public Works and was taken into custody by federal marshals. 

Trending News

Records also suggest Jones was involved in a 2020 traffic stop where his passenger was arrested for drug possession, though Jones was only ticketed for traffic violations in that case. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days