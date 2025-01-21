Ascension Parish woman trying to help homeless with care packages during winter storm

GONZALES - One Ascension Parish woman is working to bring warmth to vulnerable populations in a snow storm.

For Danyell Henriques, kindness comes naturally.

“My mom would often take us to New Orleans, and I would see the homeless on the bench. What caused them to be homeless? How can I help?” Henriques said.

Henriques is the director of Heaven Cares, an organization founded to help populations experiencing homelessness. In 2019, Henriques began passing out care packages to those in need.

“They’re human just like we are, and they just want to be cared for, they want to do better,” Henriques said.

The care packages can be simple.

“It could stuff you have laying around like hotel shampoo, lotion, bath soap,” Henriques said. “There’s two different types of care packages, a hygiene kit and food care package. Because we don’t want food to spoil a lot of time, canned goods, Vienna sausages trail mix.”

Henriques said she is always taking monetary donations or supplies. For those interested in getting involved, they can call 225-330-2077 or check here.