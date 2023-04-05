87°
Ascension Parish volunteers collecting supplies for tornado victims in Mississippi

Wednesday, April 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

GONZALES - Volunteers in Ascension Parish are hoping to help those impacted by deadly weather and tornado outbreaks in Mississippi, and they need your help.

Two trailers are stationed at the Lamar Dixon Expo center in Gonzales where people can drop off relief supplies for victims in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Volunteer Ascension and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are spearheading the efforts.

You can donate items like non-perishable food items, diapers, baby formula, phone chargers and tarps. You can also make monetary donations here.

"We're no stranger to natural disasters," said Donovan Jackson with the APSO. "We know what it feels like to need some extra help. We partnered with Volunteer Ascension and we're going to try and pack this truck up with as many supplies as we can."

The donation drive will take place on April 5 and 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the team will head to Mississippi on April 11.

