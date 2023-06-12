Ascension Parish to start redistricting meetings ahead of new high school completion

One of 3 redistricting plans

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School Board has begun the process of redistricting its feeder school system in preparation for the 2024-25 school year due to the planned completion of the parish's fifth high school.

Public meetings will be held this week for parents to attend, view draft plans, and voice their input.

"As parents may be aware, our fifth high school, Prairieville High, is under construction with plans to open in the Fall of 2024," said Superintendent David Alexanders. "That means, our School Board Members will need to redraw school attendance zones to create a new high school feeder system. As such, attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools in the East side of our parish."

The public meetings will be held on three different days:

6:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 LA HWY 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 LA HWY 73, Geismar, LA 70734

The school board has three different draft plans which can be viewed on its website here. APSB also provided a survey for community members to enter their feedback once they have reviewed the redistricting options.