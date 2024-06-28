Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for man suspected of stealing two vehicles from dealership

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of the theft of two vehicles from a local car dealership.

The man was seen on security footage entering a convenience store and in the suspected vehicle, a four-door Buick.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.