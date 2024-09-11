72°
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescued woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescued a woman pinned under a tree Wednesday night.
Officials say they responded around 8 p.m. and the incident happened on Elizabeth and 1st Streets in Donaldsonville.
The woman only suffered leg injuries as a result of the fallen tree.
