Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
GONZALES - Ascension Parish schools are making their last tune-ups for the football season Thursday evening for their jamboree games.
To prepare, team members and coaches ate breakfast at Carli Co Cafe in Gonzales.
Restaurant owner Luke Marchand says he is an Ascension Parish alum himself and loves to support the local young athletes.
"We're always supporting the youth. Think about it, once these kids get out of school they are our future and we just want them to feel like they're supported," Marchand said.
Prairieville High school is taking the field Thursday night for the first time in history. Michael Schmitt is serving as the head coach.
"We've just been trying to get everything in line and set up and be ready," Schmitt said. "We have a lot of young kids so I know there will be a lot of excitement knowing it's the first time."
Four other high schools in the parish will be testing their skills Thursday evening as well.
You can check out their season schedules below.
