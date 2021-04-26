Ascension Parish School Board employee fired after audit reveals discrepancy

Ascension Parish School Board Office in Donaldsonville

ASCENSION - According to the Office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, after a careful analysis of the Ascension Parish School Board's recent accounting paperwork, an employee has been terminated.

Officials say they discovered errors in an employee’s leave balance during a routine verification check.

It was then noted that this employee’s spouse also worked for the School Board, as a Human Resource Specialist.

Officials say an internal investigation revealed that the Human Resource Specialist apparently falsified their spouse’s records with respect to employment verification and leave balances.

Auditors say the Human Resource Specialist was fired as a result of the falsification.

Click here to read the full report.