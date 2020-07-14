92°
Ascension Parish recycling center now accepting household appliances

2 hours 43 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 4:48 PM July 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff
Image: NC Scrap Metal

ASCENSION- The Recycling Center in Ascension Parish is now accepting 'white goods,' Parish President Clint Cointment announced Tuesday.

"We have contracted with a company to haul away scrap metal from our recycling center,” Cointment said. “And they pay us for the metal they take.”

White goods are defined as any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation, or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and water heaters.

Cointment noted that the Parish has been accepting scrap metal, and has a separate bin specifically designated for it.

“Adding the collection of white goods allows us to expand and improve on or program,” Cointment said.

The Recycling Center is located at the DPW Headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. It is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

