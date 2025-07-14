84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish President names Infrastructure Director as Interim Chief Administrative Officer

3 hours 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, July 14 2025 Jul 14, 2025 July 14, 2025 11:54 AM July 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has named the parish's Infrastructure Division Director to a new post as its Interim Chief Administrative Officer.

Ricky Compton will take on the expanded leadership role "as part of a planned internal progression."

Compton's post as Infrastructure Division Director will be temporarily filed by former CAO Ruth Phillips. In his new role, Phillips will be "continuing her invaluable work on the Parish’s critical infrastructure needs."

Trending News

“As we move forward, I am confident in Ricky’s ability to lead our organization with vision, professionalism, and a continued dedication to service,” Cointment said. “He has demonstrated a deep understanding of how thoughtful planning and execution can shape a stronger, smarter future for our community.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days