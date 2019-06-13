Ascension Parish president launches committee to rework post-flood regulations

GONZALES - Weeks after he vetoed regulations voted on by Ascension councilmembers, Parish President Kenny Matassa has put together a group tasked with creating another ordinance to regulate new developments.

Matassa's office announced the committee in a news release Thursday.

“We all agree we have to do something, but it must be the right thing,” Matassa said. “My administration will work with the Council to find the best possible solution for all of the people.”

The panel, made up of staffers, consultants, and council members, will develop an ordinance to regulate the amount of fill builders and developers can use in flood zones.

The committee is scheduled to convene for its first official meeting Wednesday, June 19, with weekly meetings to follow until an agreement is reached.

The committee members are as follows: Ken Dawson, Parish CAO, who will chair the committee; William Daniel, Infrastructure Director; Shawn Sherrow, CSRS engineer; Lance Brock, Assistant Director of Planning and Development; Eric Poche, Parish Planner; Council members Dempsey Lambert, Terri Casso, John Cagnolatti, Benny Johnson, and Randy Clouatre; Legal Counsel O’Neil Parenton; and President Matassa.