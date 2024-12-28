70°
Ascension Parish officials announce closure of waterway as tornado warnings ordered through state

Source: WBRZ
SORRENTO — The Ascension Parish government announced Saturday that the Marvin Braud boatway is temporarily closed.

The waterway is being closed for drawdown as weather intensifies with tornado warnings across the state.

Officials said the waterway's pump stations are being manned during the closure.

