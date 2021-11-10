64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 7:53 AM March 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have announced that the March 27 Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop has been canceled.

The decision to cancel the event is in response to the spread of coronavirus. 

At this time, officials have not announced a new date for the sock hop.

Trending News

For more information on coronavirus or on other Ascension Parish events for senior citizens, call (225) 450-1200.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days