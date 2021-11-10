Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have announced that the March 27 Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop has been canceled.

The decision to cancel the event is in response to the spread of coronavirus.

At this time, officials have not announced a new date for the sock hop.

For more information on coronavirus or on other Ascension Parish events for senior citizens, call (225) 450-1200.