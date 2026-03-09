81°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish lifts burn ban following heavy rainfall over the weekend
GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment officially lifted the burn ban that had been in place since Feb. 24 after several wildfires took place across southeastern Louisiana.
The ban originally prohibited all outdoor burning, including debris burning, trash burning, and open-air fires, until March 24 due to extremely dry conditions.
Trending News
The recent heavy rainfall over the weekend has allowed parish leaders to lift the restrictions on private burning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Highland Road-Chimes Street intersection closed as crews conduct repairs on roadway near...
-
Former LSU coach Brian Kelly sells lakefront home; new owners take out...
-
Department of Corrections: Another inmate dead at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
-
5-year-old from Baker, 18-year-old from Houma killed in Vacherie crash
-
Two arrested after leading Assumption Parish deputies on chase following attempted traffic...
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...