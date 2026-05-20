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Ascension Parish government, Council on Aging breaks ground on new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville

1 hour 17 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 12:49 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish government and the parish Council on Aging broke ground on a new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville on Wednesday morning. 

The new center, located on Enterprise Avenue, aims to expand wellness programming, recreation opportunities, social services and quality-of-life resources for senior residents across Ascension

The project comes with a $3.9 million price tag and will also include congregate meal services, recreation and educational opportunities, transportation assistance, socialization programs and additional senior support services.

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