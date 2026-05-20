87°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish government, Council on Aging breaks ground on new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish government and the parish Council on Aging broke ground on a new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville on Wednesday morning.
The new center, located on Enterprise Avenue, aims to expand wellness programming, recreation opportunities, social services and quality-of-life resources for senior residents across Ascension
The project comes with a $3.9 million price tag and will also include congregate meal services, recreation and educational opportunities, transportation assistance, socialization programs and additional senior support services.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Annual career fair returning to Baker
-
Ascension Parish says plans for La. 929, La. 930 roundabout project no...
-
Swim instructors, health experts encourage swim safety as summer approaches
-
LSU researchers use wastewater to track drug trends across Louisiana
-
Chief: Failure of Pointe Coupee Fire Districts 1 & 2 millage at...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...