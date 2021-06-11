Ascension Parish flood debris removal to begin next week

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish residents impacted by flooding during May of 2021 will soon see flood debris removed from the area.

According to a Friday news release from the Ascension Parish Government, DRC Emergency Services will begin removing construction and demolition debris during the later part of the week of June 14.

This date may change, as debris removal is dependant on when all roads are accessible.

Residents are asked to begin placing construction and demolition debris in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up.

Residents should keep in mind that debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.

The above information applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.

Officials say appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, washer and dryers, will not be picked up; owners must dispose of that individually.

Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 am until 4 pm, and Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm.

Residents must contact the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 to register for debris removal.

Residents who have already reported structure flooding to www.damage.la.gov or the Citizens Service Center, 225-450-1200, do not need to reregister their address for debris pick up.