Ascension Parish firefighters put out large grass fire in Darrow
DARROW — Ascension Parish Firefighters put out a large grass fire in a field off River Road on Friday afternoon.
Officials said seven grass fire trucks and two engines, with over 26 firefighters, responded to the several acres on fire.
The Sorrento Fire Department Station 20, the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department of Gonzales, Geismar VFD, the Galvez-Lake VFD, the St. Amant VFD and the 5th Ward VFD of Ascension all responded to the fire.
