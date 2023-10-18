Ascension Parish deputy arrested, video shows him beating handcuffed suspect

PRAIRIEVILLE - A deputy was arrested and fired for allegedly using excessive force while responding to a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says he ordered the arrest of deputy Seth Boudreaux after a supervisor flagged video from an Oct. 8 arrest.

Deputies were called to a domestic incident involving a man, a woman and an 18-month-old child. The man, Darren Regira, was accused of physically abusing the woman and was holding the child when deputies arrived.

Webre said deputies were able to safely take the child from Regira, but he continued to resist arrest.

"He tried to take a weapon from a deputy," Webre explained. "He actually took a gun belt off a deputy... and we had to fight this guy."

Once Regira was in handcuffs, he continued to fight with officers and managed to drag one deputy to the ground. Boudreaux then reportedly punched Regira multiple times.

Webre said there were no complaints filed against the sheriff's office, but supervisors reviewing the video brought it to the sheriff's attention.

Bourdreaux faces counts for malfeasance and simple battery.