Ascension Parish deputies looking for three stolen horses and trailer

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies in Ascension Parish are trying to track down three stolen horses and a stolen horse trailer.

Deputies said the horses, Cajeta, Romeo and Rhett, were taken early morning Friday from a residence on LA 73 and Henry Road.

Owner of the horses Kassandra Crissman said the thieves took a two-horse trailer from their home, so they must have showed up with a horse trailer of their own.

Crissman said feed, hay, halters, wheelbarrrows and horse boots were also stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft should call (225) 621-8300.