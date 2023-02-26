70°
Ascension Parish deputies looking for three stolen horses and trailer

Sunday, February 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies in Ascension Parish are trying to track down three stolen horses and a stolen horse trailer. 

Deputies said the horses, Cajeta, Romeo and Rhett, were taken early morning Friday from a residence on LA 73 and Henry Road. 

Owner of the horses Kassandra Crissman said the thieves took a two-horse trailer from their home, so they must have showed up with a horse trailer of their own. 

Crissman said feed, hay, halters, wheelbarrrows and horse boots were also stolen. 

Anyone with information about the theft should call (225) 621-8300. 

