Ascension Parish deputies identify suspects in Prairieville generator theft investigation

Wednesday, December 10 2025
By: Domenic Purdy

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies have identified two people connected to a Prairieville generator theft investigation. 

According to deputies, Joshua Vigers from Slidell and Shawn Wessinger from Baton Rouge have been identified as the two men believed to be responsible for stealing a Generac generator from an Old Jefferson Highway business on Oct. 17. 

The two people can be seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator, worth an estimated $7,000, in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates.

Anyone with information that may help detectives locate the pair is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

