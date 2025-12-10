Ascension Parish deputies identify suspects in Prairieville generator theft investigation

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies have identified two people connected to a Prairieville generator theft investigation.

According to deputies, Joshua Vigers from Slidell and Shawn Wessinger from Baton Rouge have been identified as the two men believed to be responsible for stealing a Generac generator from an Old Jefferson Highway business on Oct. 17.

The two people can be seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator, worth an estimated $7,000, in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates.

Anyone with information that may help detectives locate the pair is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).