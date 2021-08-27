Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of Ida, ready for storm's impacts

GONZALES- Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency in Ascension Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida's arrival.

Parish leaders said they are ready for whatever the storm will bring.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said inmates spent the day filling sandbags that are being delivered around the parish in case people want them. High water vehicles and boats are on standby and were checked today in case they are needed. They will be placed strategically in the parish just in case.

"It's important to have good assets when you do something like this," Webre said. "The high water vehicles will be used if we need to. Right now, the preps are operational. We will stage these throughout the parish."

Friday, deputies began placing aluminum shutters on the windows of the building to make sure they are protected from flying debris.

Parish President Clint Cointment said in a news release that the parish's pumps are also ready.

"Since the heavy rains the Parish experienced in may, water levels in bayous and streams have been kept at the lowest levels possible to accommodate extra rainfall. Parish pumping stations are not yet activated because of low water levels, but crews are manning them around the clock and are on full alert," the release said.

Webre said this will be an all hands on deck event. Any deputies who have vacations scheduled will have to postpone it.

He also had a special message for anyone who tries to break the law.

"There's always a possibility of bad actors during a storm," Webre said. "So what we do we will double up our shifts so we will have twice as many deputies on the streets during that time. During Gustav we had storefront damage and we had to place deputies there. If we have a lot of damage we will call on the sheriff's task force...our neighbors who have not received damage and the national guard."