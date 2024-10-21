66°
Ascension Parish announces last day to register for Hurricane Francine debris pick-up

Monday, October 21 2024
By: Evie Richard

GONZALES — Ascension Parish reminds residents that the final day to register for Hurricane Francine debris removal is Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Residents are urged to register before the deadline to ensure their materials are collected.

"Please make sure any remaining debris is separated and placed at the right of way that you've registered for pick-up before the deadline so we can complete our work efficiently," Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Residents can register their debris for pickup here or by contacting the Ascension Parish Government Call Canter at 225-450-1200.

