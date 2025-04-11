LSU baseball loses 8-4 to Auburn to end nine game win streak

Credit to @LSUbaseball

AUBURN, Alabama - LSU baseball lost their first game of their series against Auburn 8-4 on Friday night.

LSU had previously won nine straight prior to the loss, including sweeps of Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Auburn got on the board first from a 2 RBI double from Chase Fralick. From there, they put up five more runs before the Tigers even began to catch up.

LSU scored their first run of the game in the seventh inning off of a ground out from Derek Curiel. They added two more from a 2 RBI double from Jared Jones in the same inning.

LSU's final run came in the top of the ninth inning when Curiel doubled down the left field line to plate former Auburn Tiger, Chris Stanfield.

LSU's ace, Kade Anderson, wasn't as dominant as he was last week at Oklahoma.

Anderson threw 4.1 innings and allowed six hits, six runs, one walk and struck out six batters.

Former LSU Tiger and current Auburn starting pitcher, Sam Dutton, had a successful night on the mound against his former team.

Dutton threw six innings and only allowed three hits and no runs. He struck out seven LSU hitters on 101 pitches.

The Tigers continue their series at Auburn Saturday night at 6 p.m.