79°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish announces closure of waterways starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm Alberto
GONZALES - Ascension Parish announced Wednesday that its waterways will be closed to all recreational traffic starting at midnight due to the rising water levels caused by Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf of Mexico.
Livingston Parish previously announced their closure of waterways Wednesday. The Marvin Braud boatway will also close at the same time.
Trending News
This closure takes place midnight on June 20.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte...
-
EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job
-
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park