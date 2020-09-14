86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Officials: Closure of gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station due to weather forecasts

4 hours 5 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 September 14, 2020 8:16 AM September 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that a closure of the gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station took place that evening at 7 p.m.

Following the closure, the Pumping Station began drawing down the water in parish waterways.

The Sheriff's Office announcement, which was posted on its Facebook page, also noted that Sorrento had already been pumped down, and the pumping stations there and at Henderson Bayou were being monitored.
Officials confirmed these decisions were made as a result of current weather forecasts related to Tropical Storm Sally, and are subject to change based on any updates in future weather developments.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days