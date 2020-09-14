86°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Officials: Closure of gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station due to weather forecasts
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that a closure of the gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station took place that evening at 7 p.m.
Following the closure, the Pumping Station began drawing down the water in parish waterways.
The Sheriff's Office announcement, which was posted on its Facebook page, also noted that Sorrento had already been pumped down, and the pumping stations there and at Henderson Bayou were being monitored.
Officials confirmed these decisions were made as a result of current weather forecasts related to Tropical Storm Sally, and are subject to change based on any updates in future weather developments.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Group building home near hospital to house families of children battling cancer
-
EBR's Pre K - 6th graders begin hybrid schedule
-
EBR Mayor talks storm preparation in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally
-
Football fans cheer on the Saints in their first game of the...
-
Gov. Edwards encourages Southeast Louisianans to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally now
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...