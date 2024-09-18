74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes re-open waterways after Hurricane Francine

10 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024 Sep 17, 2024 September 17, 2024 2:17 PM September 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Ascension, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes' waterways re-opened for recreational and public use on Tuesday.

The waterways were closed due to high waters from Hurricane Francine.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security advises that there is still debris and to use extreme caution when operating on the waterway. 

Livingston Parish officials said the notice is effective immediately for all waterways.

Trending News

Tangipahoa Parish officials also said waterways south of La. 22 that were closed earlier in the week due to tidal flooding related to Hurricane Francine have reopened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days