Ascension firefighters put out house fire in neighborhood off La. 42

PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews in Prairieville put out a house fire in a neighborhood off La. 42 under control Tuesday afternoon.

The house fire happened on Autumn Meadow Avenue. Emergency vehicles are blocking traffic as firefighters worked to put out the fire that caused the home's roof to collapse.

Ascension Fire Chief Patrick Carpenter said the fire started around 4 p.m.