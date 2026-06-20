Sports2-a-Days Preview: Baker Buffaloes

BAKER - The Baker Buffaloes are bringing back the bulk of their roster from the 2025 season, but after finishing 3-7 last year, new head coach Demetric Rogers is hoping to see progress out of his new team this coming season.

Even though the Buffaloes are bringing back their entire offensive line, Coach Rogers listed his o-line as one of his concerns, simply because he wants to see how the unit adjusts to his new run-first scheme.

1,000-yard running back Jesse Green figures to get plenty of work this season in the new offense, but it remains to be seen who will be throwing the ball for the Buffaloes this season. Baker is holding a competition for the starting quarterback job, but Steve Claiborne is the player with the most experience under center.