Ascension deputies arrest man accused of robbery, beating elderly victim

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies arrested a 34-year-old man accused of the battery and robbery of a 72-year-old victim Monday, May 29.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Vonzell Batiste, 34, attacked an elderly man on Charles Street in Donaldsonville around 7:30 p.m. on May 29. The victim told deputies his wallet was stolen after Batiste attacked him and ran away.

Batiste was arrested June 6 for one count each of second-degree battery and second-degree robbery.